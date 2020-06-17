PM Modi on Ladakh face-off: India wants peace but capable of giving a befitting reply

India wants peace but it is also capable of giving a befitting reply to those who try to antagonise us, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.
Mr. Modi chaired a virtual meeting with with Chief Ministers of 15 States including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Delhi to review the COVID-19-induced lockdown.
In his opening remarks, Mr. Modi condoled the death of 20 soldiers who lost their lives in a violent face off between India and China in East Ladakh on June 15. "The whole country is with the families of those who sacrificed their lives for the countrty. India will defend every stone every inch of its territory," Mr. Modi said.
Asserting that India is a peace loving country which maintains cooperative and friendly relations with neighbours, Mr. Modi pointed out how the country tried to resolve difference from becoming disputes. "We don't antagonise anyone but we also do not compromise with our sovereignty," he said.
"Whenever such a time came, we have strongly defended the integrity of our borders and our sovereignty, Mr. Modi said assuring the country through the chief ministers that "the sacrifice of our soldiers will not be in vain for us."
The country will be proud to know that our brave soldiers, died will battling and killing the enemy in return, he added.
Let there be not doubt, nobody can stop us from defending our sovereignty, Mr. Modi said.
