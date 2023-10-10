HamberMenu
India unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms, says PM Modi

People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour, says PM

October 10, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

Kallol Bhattacherjee
Kallol Bhattacherjee
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Israel counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Israel counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

India “unequivocally” condemns terrorism that hit Israel on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. This was Mr. Modi’s second remark on the conflict which came soon after he held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Israel intensified assaults on Gaza Strip.

“I thank Prime Minister Netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” said Mr. Modi in his remark on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter).

Mr. Netanyahu called a number of world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden as the Israeli air force aircraft dropped bombs on targets in Gaza. The attack was formally announced on Tuesday by Foreign Minister of Israel Eli Cohen in a globally telecast press conference in which he said Israel would fight a long war to defeat terrorism. 

Ahead of calling Mr. Modi, Mr. Netanyahu repeated Mr. Cohen’s remarks and said Israel would win the war against terrorism. “We didn’t want this war. It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way. Though Israel didn’t start this war, Israel will finish it. Once, the Jewish people were stateless. Once, the Jewish people were defenseless. No longer,” said Mr. Netanyahu. 

