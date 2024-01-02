India, UAE begin two-week mega military exercise in Rajasthan

January 02, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - New Delhi

Armies of India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on January 2 kick started the inaugural edition of a two-week military exercise in Rajasthan's Mahajan area, reflecting the growing defence engagement between the two countries.

The exercise 'Desert Cyclone' is aimed at enhancing interoperability in sub-conventional operations in desert and semi-desert terrains under the broader framework of UN charter on peacekeeping operations, the Indian Army said.

It is for the first time that the two armies are holding such a mega military exercise. It will culminate on January 15.

The UAE contingent is being represented by troops from the 'Zayed First Brigade'.

The Indian Army team comprising 45 personnel is mainly from the Mechanised Infantry Regiment.

"The aim of the Exercise is to enhance interoperability in Sub-conventional Operations including Fighting in Built-Up Area (FIBUA) in desert/ semi-desert terrain under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter on Peacekeeping Operations," the Army said in a statement.

It said the exercise will enhance cooperation and interoperability between both sides.

"Drills planned to be rehearsed during exercise 'Desert Cyclone include establishment of a joint surveillance centre, cordon and search operation, domination of built-up area and heliborne operations," the Army said.

"The exercise will also foster collaborative partnership and help in sharing best practices between the two sides," it said.

"The exercise signifies further strengthening of bonds of friendship and trust between India and the UAE. The exercise aims to achieve shared security objectives and foster bilateral relations between two friendly nations," it said.