India to send disaster relief teams to quake-hit Turkey

Apart from the special NDRF teams, medical teams consisting of doctors and paramedics with medical supplies are also ‘being readied’ to help quake-hit Turkey

February 06, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Rescue workers search for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey on February 6, 2023.

Rescue workers search for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey on February 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed that India will provide “all possible assistance” to Turkey to deal with the devastating earthquake that hit the country early on February 6. The decision to help Turkey was taken in a meeting led by P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister which was attended by the Cabinet Secretary and representatives of relevant Ministries.

Also read: Turkey earthquake updates on Feb. 6, 2023

The meeting decided to send search and rescue teams of NDRF and medical professionals “immediately”.

Accordingly, two teams of NDRF comprising 100 personnel with specially trained dog squads and medical personnel have been prepared to be deployed in the disaster-affected Turkish area. Apart from the special NDRF teams, medical teams consisting of doctors and paramedics with medical supplies are also “being readied”.

A press release from the Prime Minister’s Office said that “relief material will be dispatched in coordination with the government of Republic of Turkey and Indian Embassy in Ankara and Consulate General office in Istanbul”

