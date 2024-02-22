India to open diplomatic mission in Albanian capital

February 22, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Albania’s Foreign Minister Igli Hasani said on Thursday that Albania is planning to open an Embassy in New Delhi while India will soon have a diplomatic mission in Tirana.

Mr. Hasani, who is visiting India to participate in the annual Raisina Dialogue, presented his country as an important location on the ‘corridor’ that connects Europe with the Asia and urged closer trade ties between the two countries.

“I am glad to know the plans of the Indian government to open a representation in Tirana and we are also planning to open an Embassy very soon in New Delhi,” Mr. Hasani said in a statement to the media.

Mr. Hasani’s visit to Delhi coincided with the visit of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis who is on a state visit to India. He said the India Middle East Economic Corridor (IMEC) should be pursued despite the ongoing conflict in Gaza. With around 500 km of coastline, Albania is a northern neighbour of Greece and is evidently trying to get on to the connectivity projects bridging India and the European continent.

“Albania is at the crossroads between the European Union and East. Albania is a part of many corridors that link India with the European Union. With Albania becoming one of the fastest growing European economies, we are rapidly moving to foster stronger economic ties with India,” said Mr. Hasani, presenting Albania’s tourism sector as one of the strong points of the country’s economy.

He mentioned that in 2023, more than 10 million tourists visited Albania, adding, “It is of utmost importance that this momentum between Albania and India is not only preserved but also enhanced.”

Albania is at present represented by noted architect Dikshu Kukreja who was appointed as the Honorary Consul General of Albania last year.

Mr. Kukreja said the Albanian language is linked to Sanskrit and the two sides have “many cultural linguistic, and historical ties.”