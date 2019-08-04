National

India test-fires Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile

A February 26 photo of the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile being test-fired from ITR Chandipur in Balasore district of Odisha.

A February 26 photo of the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile being test-fired from ITR Chandipur in Balasore district of Odisha.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The state-of-the-art missile, which has a range of 25-30 km, has been developed by DRDO for the Army.

India on Sunday test-fired a sophisticated all-weather and all-terrain Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) from a test range in Odisha.

The state-of-the-art missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the Army.

The air defence system, QRSAM, was test-fired at 11.05 a.m. from a mobile truck-based launch unit at complex 3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here, DRDO sources said. The missile, which can be mounted on a truck and stored in a canister, is equipped with electronic counter measures against jamming by aircraft radars, they said.

QRSAM uses solid-fuel propellant and has a range of 25-30 km, the sources said.

The first trial of the QSRAM was conducted on June 4, 2017. On February 26, 2019, two rounds of trials were successfully carried out on the same day.

The two missiles were tested for different altitude and conditions. The test flights had successfully demonstrated their aerodynamics, propulsion, structural performance and high manoeuvring capabilities, the sources added.

