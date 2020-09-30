National

India test fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

A file picture of BrahMos, supersonic cruise missile. File

A file picture of BrahMos, supersonic cruise missile. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

India on Wednesday successfully test fired the supersonic cruise missile BrahMos having a range of around 400 km, officials said.

The BrahMos cruise missile travels at a speed of Mach 2.8, nearly three times that of sound.

The test firing of the missile was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) off the coast of Balasore in Odisha, the officials said.

BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 30, 2020 3:11:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-test-fires-brahmos-supersonic-cruise-missile/article32730424.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story