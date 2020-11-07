India takes up with Bangladesh attack on Hindus

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has taken up the issue of attack on a Hindu neighbourhood in the country where the majority community had accused members of the minority community of blasphemy. Official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said the issue was being looked into by the Bangladesh government.
“Our High Commission is in close contact with the local authorities in Bangladesh. They have taken up this incident. We have been informed that the authorities in Bangladesh are investigating the outbreak of violence. They also remain vigilant to prevent any untoward disturbances,” said Mr. Srivastava.
The violence had broken out in Comilla in the eastern part of Bangladesh where mobs had attacked homes belonging to the minority Hindus after rumoured social media comments about the French cartoons of Prophet Mohammed became viral. The attack was filmed and was shared widely on social media platforms that added to the tension.
Bangladesh has since promised to look into the incident. Hefazat E Islam, a hardline Islamic outfit, has been agitating against the French cartoons of the Prophet which has created pressure on the Sheikh Hasina government.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath