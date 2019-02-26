India successfully test-fires two Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles

India on Tuesday successfully test-fired two indigenously developed Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air missiles (QRSAM) from a test range off the Odisha coast, according to defence officials.

The trials were conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from Launch Complex 3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here, defence sources said.

Describing the launch as “fully successful”, a DRDO official said all the mission objectives were met during the trial.

The two missiles were tested for different altitude and conditions. The test flights successfully demonstrated robust control, aerodynamics, propulsion, structural performance and high manoeuvring capabilities, thus proving the design configuration.

“Radars, Electro Optical Systems, Telemetry and other stations have tracked the Missiles and monitored through the entire flights. All the mission objectives have been met,” a defence statement said.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated the DRDO for the achievement.

“Smt @nsitharaman congratulates @DRDO_India and the Defence Industry for successful test-firing of two indigenously-developed Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missiles(QRSAM). The missile have radars with search on move capability. The project was sanctioned by the govt in July 2014,” her office tweeted.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also congratulated the DRDO for the success.

“Congratulate @DRDO_India for successful test flight of quick-reaction surface-to-air missile off the coast of #Odisha. It will help in strengthening Indian Armys strike capability and nations military might,” he said on Twitter.

The state-of-the-art missile, with a strike range of 30 km, is capable of engaging multiple targets. The all-weather weapon system is capable of tracking and firing with precision, said a DRDO source.

This was the third developmental trial conducted by the DRDO for the Indian Army.

The first trial was conducted on June 4, 2017, and the second on July 14, 2018. Both the tests were conducted successfully from the same base.