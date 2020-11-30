India rejects OIC reference to Kashmir

Regrettable it continues to allow itself to be used by a certain country, says New Delhi

India on Sunday ‘strongly’ rejected the criticism of its Kashmir policy by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. The Ministry of External Affairs hinted at Pakistan and said the OIC is being used by that country for its campaign against India. “We strongly and categorically reject the factually incorrect, gratuitous and unwarranted references to India in resolutions adopted by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the 47th CFM Session in Niamey, Republic of Niger, held on 27-28 November 2020,” said the Ministry.

Also read: Centre murdering democracy in J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

The report of the OIC Secretary General on its activities submitted to the 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers referred to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and said, “The decision of the Indian government on 5 August 2019 towards changing the demographic and geographic composition of the territory, and the continuous blockade and restrictions together with human rights abuses, had awakened renewed efforts of the international community towards a resolution of the conflict”.

The statement also acknowledged the support that Pakistan has been providing to keep the Kashmir issue on the agenda of the organisation. In response, the MEA said, “It is regrettable that OIC continues to allow itself to be used by a certain country, which has an abominable record on religious tolerance, radicalism and persecution of minorities, to indulge in anti-India propaganda.”

Also read: ‘Article 370 can never be restored’, says Syed Shahnawaz Hussain

Significantly, the OIC is yet to upload the statement on its website.