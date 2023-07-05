HamberMenu
India records 56 new COVID-19 infections

The number of active cases across India now stands at 1,453.

July 05, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
India has recorded a single-day rise of 56 new COVID-19 infections and the count of active cases now stands at 1,453, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on July 5.

According to the data updated at 8 am, the death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,910 with two fatalities being recorded - one in Maharashtra and another reconciled by Kerala.

The tally of coronavirus cases now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,407).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81%, according to the Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,44,61,044, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.

Also Read: India-made mRNA vaccine priced at ₹2,292, will be available as a booster dose

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

