India, Pakistan armies exchange sweets at LoC on Eid

The armies of India and Pakistan on Thursday exchanged sweets at the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara and Uri sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, a defence spokesman here said.

“On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the tradition of exchanging sweets between India and Pakistan on major festivals like Eid, Holi, Diwali and respective National days was revived and meetings were held at the Tithwal crossing on Kishanganga River in Tangdhar, Kupwara and Kaman Aman Setu in Uri to exchange sweets and pleasantries,” the spokesperson said.

He said the newly achieved calm along the LoC as a result of renewed ceasefire has brought warmth, which has been displayed on several occasions between the two neighbours.

“Exchange of inadvertently crossed over youths on three occasions in the last two months at the zero line in Tithwal bode well for the future,” he said.

The exchange of sweets and pleasantries was conducted with full adherence to all COVID protocols by both sides, the spokesperson said.