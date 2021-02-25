India, Pakistan agree to cease firing along border

This was agreed between the Director Generals of Military Operations of both countries during discussions over the established hotline

India and Pakistan said on Thursday they have agreed to “strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and all other sectors” with effect from midnight of February 24/25.

This was agreed between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) of both countries during discussions over the established hotline, the joint statement said.

"In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence,” the joint statement said.

Stating that two sides reviewed the situation along the LoC and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere, the statement added that both sides reiterated that “existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding.”

This is the first publicised contact in a long time between India and Pakistan and comes when the LoC has been witnessing frequent exchange of fire. The last meeting between the Prime Ministers of the two countries was on Christmas Day in 2015 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Lahore on an unannounced visit.

Cease-Fire Violations (CFV) between India and Pakistan have reached a new high in the last few years.

As per information given by the Government in the Parliament, there were 5,133 instances of Cease-Fire Violations (CFV) along the LOC last year which resulted in 46 fatal casualties.

There were 299 Cease-Fire Violations till January 28 this year and one fatal casualty has been reported till February 1.