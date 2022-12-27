HamberMenu
India logs 157 new COVID-19 infections, active cases tally at 3,421

December 27, 2022 10:49 am | Updated 10:49 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Health worker collects swab samples from a passenger coming from International flight at Chennai International Airport.

Health worker collects swab samples from a passenger coming from International flight at Chennai International Airport. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B

India recorded a single-day rise of 157 new COVID-19 cases, while the count of active cases of the disease has marginally decreased to 3,421, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The tally of Covid cases in the country has now gone up to 4.46 crore (4,46,77,459).

The death toll due to the disease stands at 5,30,696 with one fatality being reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.32%, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.18%, the health ministry said.

It said 49,464 tests for detection of COVID-19 were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80%, according to the ministry.

A decrease of seven cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,41,43,342 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.

According to the ministry's website, 220.06 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on January 25 this year.

