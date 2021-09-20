India, Nepal begin 15-day military exercise in Pithoragarh

A traditional opening ceremony was organised to mark the commencement of the exercise which will continue till October 3.

India and Nepal on Monday began a 15-day military exercise in Pithoragarh of Uttarakhand with a focus on counter-terror drills and disaster relief operations.

The Indian Army said the aim of the 15th India-Nepal military training exercise 'Surya Kiran' is to boost overall inter-operability between the two militaries.

"During the exercise, an Infantry Battalion each from the Indian Army and the Nepali Army will be training together to develop inter-operability and share their experience of counter-terrorism operations and disaster relief operations," the Indian Army said.

A traditional opening ceremony was organised to mark the commencement of the exercise which will continue till October 3.

"Lt Gen SS Mahal, GOC Uttar Bharat Area addressed the gathering and exhorted the contingents to train and strengthen mutual confidence, inter-operability and also to share best practices," the Army said in a statement.

"The understandings developed between the two armies at the top level recently are an encouraging sign for both the nations and their armies for further cooperation," Lt. Gen Mahal said.

The Indian side in the joint exercise is being represented by the 6th Garhwal Regiment, while the Nepalese side is being represented by Ripu Daman battalion of Nepali Army.

Earlier on Saturday, the Nepali Army contingent arrived at Pithoragarh and was accorded a traditional military reception.