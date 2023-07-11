India monsoon rains updates | Yamuna swells further in Delhi, evacuation begins

The Yamuna in Delhi has exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer location

July 11, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 12:14 pm IST

Rain continues to lash various parts of northern India including New Delhi, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Tuesday, issued “red” and “orange” alerts for several districts of Uttarakhand for the next 24 hours.

“A red alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall in Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul for the next 24 hours. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued in Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Chamba. A flash flood warning has been issued for Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti for the next 24 hours,” said senior IMD Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma on Monday.

The Yamuna in Delhi has exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations, officials said on Tuesday. The river crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi on Monday evening, much earlier than anticipated.

The Amarnath Yatra was suspended for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday due to a closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway owing to the extensive damage caused to its Ramban section, leaving 15,000 pilgrims stranded in Jammu and at other places. Authorities said incessant rains have caused unprecedented damage to the highway, especially the stretch falling in Ramban district, forcing its closure for traffic on Monday.

Follow live updates here: