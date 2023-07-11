India monsoon rains updates | Yamuna swells further in Delhi, evacuation begins
The Yamuna in Delhi has exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer location
July 11, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 12:14 pm IST
Dark clouds hover as it rains in New Delhi on July 10, 2023
PTI
Rain continues to lash various parts of northern India including New Delhi, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Tuesday, issued “red” and “orange” alerts for several districts of Uttarakhand for the next 24 hours.
“A red alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall in Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul for the next 24 hours. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued in Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Chamba. A flash flood warning has been issued for Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti for the next 24 hours,” said senior IMD Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma on Monday.
The Yamuna in Delhi has exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations, officials said on Tuesday. The river crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi on Monday evening, much earlier than anticipated.
The Amarnath Yatra was suspended for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday due to a closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway owing to the extensive damage caused to its Ramban section, leaving 15,000 pilgrims stranded in Jammu and at other places. Authorities said incessant rains have caused unprecedented damage to the highway, especially the stretch falling in Ramban district, forcing its closure for traffic on Monday.
July 11, 2023 12:11
Explained | North India’s monsoon mayhem is a confluence of factors
A swollen River Beas following heavy rains in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, India, Sunday, July 9, 2023. According to local reports heavy rain fall has triggered landslides, damaged houses and caused loss of lives. (AP Photo/ Aqil Khan)
What could be driving this weird summer monsoon?
Excess rainfall over northwest India is consistent with the Arabian Sea having warmed by about 1.5 degrees Celsius since January. This was expected, according to a study last year that the author was part of.
June contributes only about 15% of the rainfall to the seasonal total. Monsoon rainfall distribution always tends to be patchy. The Indian subcontinent is like a popcorn kettle that gets heated up as the Sun crosses over into the northern hemisphere in March. Rainfall is like the kernels of corn popping randomly around the kettle.
July 11, 2023 12:09
Lack of planning for sewer lines, drainage led to waterlogging in Delhi: LG V K Saxena
Delhi’s population has risen by 50 lakh since 2014, but planning was not done accordingly for sewer lines and drainage, which has caused waterlogging in the city, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena said on Tuesday.
Taking stock of the rising water level of the Yamuna river at the Yamuna Bazar area , Saxena said preparations should have been made beforehand to deal with the unprecedented rains.
The LG also inspected the Pragati Maidan tunnel, Minto Bridge and the Zakhira underpass that were flooded and closed for traffic due to the heavy rains received by the city over the weekend.
- PTI
July 11, 2023 11:57
4 dead, 10 injured due to falling debris on Gangotri National Highway near Gangnani
Four persons died and 10 people got injured due to falling debris on Gangotri National Highway near Gangnani in Uttarakhand, said the police on Tuesday.
“Four people have died due to falling debris. 10 passengers who were injured have been admitted to CSC Bhatwadi for treatment”, the police said. The rescue operation is underway, they added.
- ANI
July 11, 2023 11:41
Traffic disrupted near India Gate as road caves in
A portion of a road caved-in near Delhi’s Sher Shah road on Tuesday morning, leading to traffic congestion at India Gate C-Hexagon, the traffic police said.
Delhi has been witnessing rainfall for the last three consecutive days causing waterlogging and traffic congestion in several parts.
“Traffic is affected on C-Hexagon India gate due to road cave-in near Shershah road cut. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly,” the traffic police said in its tweet.
The affected portion of the road has been barricaded to prevent any mishap, police said.
- PTI
