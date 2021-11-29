India, Maldives, Sri Lanka conduct maritime drills

Ships and aircraft of the navies of the three countries participated in the maiden 'Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) Focused Operation'.

India, the Maldives and Sri Lanka on Sunday, November 28, 2021, concluded a two-day maritime operation in the Indian Ocean region to keep it safe and secure including for international trade, officials said.

Ships and aircraft of the navies of the three countries participated in the maiden 'Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) Focused Operation', the Indian Navy said.

It said the three countries had participated in the fifth deputy national security advisors-level meeting of CSC on August 4 that had explored ways to enhance maritime security cooperation in the Indian Ocean region.

An Indian Navy spokesperson said the 'CSC Focused Operation' was aimed at keeping the vital part of the Indian Ocean safe and secure for commercial shipping, international trade and conduct of legitimate maritime activities.

"Focused operation would help build understanding and interoperability between the lead maritime security agencies, and facilitate the institution of measures to prevent transnational crimes in the region," the official said.

"It would further enhance the operational synergy by exchange of information and conduct of coordinated operations to handle maritime incidents/ accidents," he said.

The official said the conduct of 'CSC Focused Operation' exemplifies the deep trilateral engagement between India, Maldives and Sri Lanka, and emphasises their commitment to promote peace and security in the region.