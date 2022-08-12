India, Malaysia begin four-day air exercise Udarashakti

Both sides have fielded Su-30 fighter jets for the exercise

A contingent of the Indian Air Force left for Malaysia to participate in a bilateral exercise ‘Udarashakti’. | Photo Credit: PTI

An Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent left for Malaysia on Friday to participate in a four-day bilateral exercise ‘Udarashakti’ with the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF). This continues the recent trend of India’s expanding defence and security cooperation with South East Asian countries.

“IAF is participating in the air exercise with Su-30 MKI and C-17 aircraft while the RMAF will be flying Su-30 MKM aircraft,” the IAF said in a statement. The exercise is being held in the RMAF base of Kuantan.

The exercise will give an opportunity to the IAF contingent members to share and learn best practices with some of the best professionals from the RMAF, while also discussing mutual combat capabilities, the IAF added.

The exercise will witness various aerial combat drills between the two Air Forces, the IAF said, adding that it would fortify the long-standing bond of friendship and enhance the avenues of defence cooperation between the two Air Forces, thereby augmenting security in the region.

In recent years, India in addition to exercises and military exchanges has offered a range of major military hardware to countries in the region and there has been positive response from many.

For instance, India has offered the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas to Malaysia and to incentivise the offer has offered a Su-30 support package for the jets in the RMAF’s inventory.