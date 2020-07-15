National

India losing power and respect everywhere, government has no idea what to do, says Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. File

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. File  

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a fierce attack on the government’s foreign policy, saying the country is losing power and respect everywhere and the current dispensation does not know what to do.

“India’s global strategy is in tatters. We are losing power and respect everywhere and the Government of India (GOI) has no idea what to do,” he tweeted.

He cited a media report that claimed that Iran has dropped India from the Chabahar rail project, citing funding delays.

The former Congress president has been attacking the government on its foreign policy and the Congress party has been alleging that it has failed.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 15, 2020 1:49:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-losing-power-and-respect-everywhere-government-has-no-idea-what-to-do-says-rahul-gandhi/article32088804.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY