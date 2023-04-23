HamberMenu
India logs 10,112 fresh COVID-19 cases, active cases climb to 67,806

With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally stands at 4.48 crore

April 23, 2023 10:01 am | Updated 10:01 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Healthcare workers collection throat swabs to test for COVID-19 in Puducherry. File.

Healthcare workers collection throat swabs to test for COVID-19 in Puducherry. File. | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

India on April 23 recorded a single-day rise of 10,112 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 67,806, according to Union Health Ministry data.

With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally stands at 4.48 crore (4,48,91,989). The death toll climbed to 5,31,329 with 29 fatalities, including seven reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.03% and the weekly positivity rate at 5.43%.

At 67,806, the active cases now comprise 0.15% of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66%, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,92,854, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.

According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

