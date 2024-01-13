GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India lodges strong protest with U.K. over visit of envoy to PoK



January 13, 2024 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

India has registered a strong protest with the U.K. over the visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) by its High Commissioner to Islamabad along with another British official.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said such "infringement" of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity is "unacceptable".

"India has taken a serious note of the highly objectionable visit of the British High Commissioner in Islamabad, along with a U.K. Foreign Office official, to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on January 10," it said.

"Foreign Secretary has lodged a strong protest with the British High Commissioner in India on this infringement," the MEA said.

"The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are, have been and shall always remain an integral part of India," it said in a statement.

