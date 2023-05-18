India launches ‘Operation Karuna’ to assist cyclone-hit Myanmar

May 18, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - NEW DELHI

India launched ‘Operation Karuna’ to assist Myanmar which has been devastated by Cyclone Mocha. Three Indian Navy ships carrying relief material reached Yangon on Thursday and a fourth ship would be reaching on Friday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Twitter.

“The ships are carrying emergency food items, tents, essential medicines, water pumps, portable generators, clothes, sanitary and hygiene items, etc,” Mr. Jaishankar said. India extended a hand of friendship to the people of Myanmar affected by Cyclone Mocha, he said, adding, “India continues to be the first responder in the region.”

Indian Ambassador in Myanmar Vinay Kumar handed over the first batch of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material to the Chief Minister of Yangon region.

“More than 40 tonnes of HADR materials brought by INS Shivalik, INS Kamorta and INS Savitri included emergency food items, tents, portable generators, clothes, water pumps, medicines, tarpaulins, hygiene and sanitary items, wheel chair, face masks etc,” the Indian Embassy in Myanmar said on social media. The fourth ship INS Gharial will bring more HADR materials, including emergency medicines and medical kits, it stated.

All materials were being sent immediately to the Rakhine state for distribution among the affected communities, the Indian Embassy added.

Super cyclone Mocha hit Bangladesh and Myanmar over the weekend causing widespread devastation and killing hundreds. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has said that relief agencies were ready to deliver food and essential supplies, but were awaiting approval from the military regime.

In Myanmar, Rakhine state is the worst-hit while in Bangladesh the cyclone destroyed shelters in the world’s largest refugee camp at Cox’s Bazar which houses a million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar.