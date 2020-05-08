National

India, Japan for joint post-COVID-19 operations

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kano during a meeting in New Delhi. Also seen are External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi. File

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kano during a meeting in New Delhi. Also seen are External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi. File   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Defence Ministers Rajnath Singh, Taro Kono discuss way forward

India and Japan on Friday agreed to work together with other countries to deal with post COVID-19 related challenges with the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership as the basis. This was agreed during a telephonic conversation between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono.

“Mr. Singh informed Mr. Kono Taro on India’s contribution to international efforts against COVID-19 and discussed areas of mutual cooperation in the global fight against the pandemic,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement. The two ministers also had discussions on their respective responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both ministers also conveyed their commitment to take forward the initiatives of bilateral security cooperation under the framework of the India — Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, the statement added.

