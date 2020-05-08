India, Japan for joint post-COVID-19 operations

India and Japan on Friday agreed to work together with other countries to deal with post COVID-19 related challenges with the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership as the basis. This was agreed during a telephonic conversation between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono.

“Mr. Singh informed Mr. Kono Taro on India’s contribution to international efforts against COVID-19 and discussed areas of mutual cooperation in the global fight against the pandemic,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement. The two ministers also had discussions on their respective responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both ministers also conveyed their commitment to take forward the initiatives of bilateral security cooperation under the framework of the India — Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, the statement added.