India-Israel important amid global change: PM

Modi lauds ties since 1992

The importance of India-Israel ties has further increased in a world facing several major transformations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. The speech by the Prime Minister marked three decades since New Delhi established formal diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv on January 29, 1992, when P. V. Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister.

“Thirty years ago, on this day, full diplomatic relation was established between India and Israel, starting a new chapter between two sides. Though the chapter was new, the history of our countries is very old. For hundreds of years, our people maintained close relation. Since time immemorial, the Jewish community has lived in India without any discrimination and flourished here while contributing greatly to our economic growth,” Mr. Modi said.

India launched a logo earlier this week featuring the Star of David and the Ashoka Chakra that will be used in events to celebrate the landmark year in bilateral ties.