India, Israel adopt measures to strengthen military ties

It was agreed to form a Sub Working Group on defence industry cooperation

To further advance the bilateral defence cooperation, India and Israel have agreed to form a task force to formulate a comprehensive 10-year roadmap to identify new areas of cooperation.

This was agreed at the 15th India-Israel Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting on bilateral defence cooperation held on October 27 in Tel Aviv, Israel, a Defence Ministry statement said on Friday.

“The two sides reviewed the progress made in military to military engagements including exercises and industry cooperation. The Co-chairs were also appraised on the progress made by the Sub Working Groups (SWG) on Defence Procurement and Production and Research and Development,” the statement said.

The JWG is the apex body between the Defence Ministries of the two countries to comprehensively review and guide all aspects of bilateral defence cooperation.

It was also decided to form a SWG on defence industry cooperation and in this regard a Terms of Reference was signed between the two sides, the statement said. The SWG would enable efficient utilisation of bilateral resources, effective flow of technologies and sharing industrial capabilities, the statement added.