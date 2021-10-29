National

India, Israel adopt measures to strengthen military ties

To further advance the bilateral defence cooperation, India and Israel have agreed to form a task force to formulate a comprehensive 10-year roadmap to identify new areas of cooperation.

This was agreed at the 15th India-Israel Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting on bilateral defence cooperation held on October 27 in Tel Aviv, Israel, a Defence Ministry statement said on Friday.

“The two sides reviewed the progress made in military to military engagements including exercises and industry cooperation. The Co-chairs were also appraised on the progress made by the Sub Working Groups (SWG) on Defence Procurement and Production and Research and Development,” the statement said.

The JWG is the apex body between the Defence Ministries of the two countries to comprehensively review and guide all aspects of bilateral defence cooperation.

It was also decided to form a SWG on defence industry cooperation and in this regard a Terms of Reference was signed between the two sides, the statement said. The SWG would enable efficient utilisation of bilateral resources, effective flow of technologies and sharing industrial capabilities, the statement added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 29, 2021 10:35:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-israel-adopt-measures-to-strengthen-military-ties/article37240854.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY