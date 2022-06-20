India is one of Australia’s closest security partners, says Australia Deputy PM Richard Marles

Ready to work closer with India in support of an open, inclusive and resilient Indo-Pacific, says Richard Marles

India is one of Australia’s closest security partners and the government is focused on revitalising Australia’s historically deep engagement with our partners across the Indo-Pacific, said Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Australia Richard Marles ahead of a visit to India. The visit is scheduled from June 20 to 23.

This is the first high-level visit from Australia after the formation of a new government under Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in May, just two days before the Quad leaders summit in Tokyo where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Defence and security cooperation between India and Australia has significantly expanded in the last few years both at bilateral as well as multilateral levels.

“The rules-based international order that has brought peace and prosperity to the Indo-Pacific for decades is experiencing pressure, as we face shifts in the geostrategic order,” Mr. Marles said in a statement released by the Australian Embassy in India. “Australia stands ready to work closer with India in support of an open, inclusive and resilient Indo-Pacific”.

Noting that India and Australia are comprehensive strategic partners, Mr. Marles said he was committed to strengthening Australia’s defence and security cooperation with India. “I am looking forward to meeting with my counterpart, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and holding our first bilateral Defence Ministers’ meeting.”

“Minister Singh has been instrumental in advancing India-Australia defence ties and I look forward to working with him to enhance the defence pillar of our comprehensive strategic partnership,” he further added.

During the visit, Mr. Marles is also scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and engage national security and defence policymakers and personnel, the statement said.