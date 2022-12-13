India says OIC a ‘mouthpiece’ of Pakistan after its Secretary General’s visit to LoC

  1. EPaper
December 13, 2022 11:18 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. | Photo Credit: twitter/@abagchimea

India on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, strongly condemned the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) saying the outfit has “lost its credibility”. The comment from the Ministry of External Affairs came after the Secretary General of the OIC Hissein Brahim Taha visited the Line of Control from the Pakistani side and was briefed by the situation by the Pakistan military. Mr. Taha also offered prayers and met the people who were allegedly affected by shelling from the Indian side. 

“Let me reiterate that OIC has no locus standi in matters related to J&K, which is an integral and inalienable part of India. Any attempt of interference and meddling in India’s internal affairs by OIC and its Secretary General is completely unacceptable,” Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in response to the visit of Mr Taha.

Mr. Bagchi said the Secretary General of OIC has become a “mouthpiece” of Pakistan and that the organisation has been taking “blatantly communal, partisan and factually incorrect approach to issues”.

“We hope that he would refrain from becoming a partner in carrying out the nefarious agenda of Pakistan of promoting cross border terrorism into India, especially in J&K,” said the Indian Spokesperson.

Earlier Hissein Brahim Taha, who hails from Chad was met by the Pakistani leadership including PM Shehbaz Sharif.

