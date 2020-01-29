India, France to partner to develop museums, culture spaces and organise exhibitions and festivals

India and France will work together in the field of museums, cultural spaces and research, and a joint working group will be established for this purpose, the Ministry of Culture said on Tuesday.
“France and India agreed... to formalise partnership to develop museums, cultural spaces and to collaborate in the field of exhibition, research and festivals,” the Ministry said in a tweet after Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel met his French counterpart Franck Riester here.
It said the working group would explore partnership between the National Museum in Delhi and a French counterpart to be designated by the French government. The first meeting of this group would be held before April 30. The Ministers opened an exhibition of works by French artist Gerard Garouste at the National Gallery of Modern Art.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.