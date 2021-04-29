National

India focusing on procuring oxygen-related equipment to deal with COVID: FS Shringla

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

India is looking at getting around 550 oxygen generating plants, 4,000 oxygen concentrators and 10,000 oxygen cylinders from abroad to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday.

Mr. Shringla also said that India is looking at procuring 400,000 units of Remdesivir medicine from Egypt besides exploring to get it from countries like the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan.

At a media media briefing, he said over 40 countries have come forward to offer assistance to India in view of the unprecedented situation.

The foreign secretary said the government has been majorly focusing on procuring oxygen generators, concentrators, oxygen cylinders, cryogenic tankers as well as liquid oxygen.

He said the medical supplies are being sourced through direct procurement and other modes.

Mr. Shringla said two special aircraft carrying large amounts of medical supplies from the U.S. are expected to reach India by Friday and another one is likely in the next few days.

As India battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic, countries around the world have announced sending medical supplies to help it tide over the situation.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Don’t let pandemic delay critical childhood vaccinations, doctors say

Body of COVID-19 victim carried to crematorium in garbage vehicle; H.P. CM orders probe
Kalikho Pul.

Supreme Court refuses to consider plea seeking CBI probe into death Arunachal Pradesh ex-CM Kalikho Pul

IFFCO's 4th oxygen plant being set up in Odisha to commence operation by June 15

Lakshmi Madhavan’s installation ‘Hanging by a Thread’ at Alappuzha blends art with life

IAF airlifts 12 empty cryogenic oxygen containers from Bangkok, Singapore, Dubai

Coid-19 | Delhi doesn't have vaccines for 18-44 age group, says Health minister

Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS

IIT-Bombay finds innovative way to generate oxygen

Home Dept. to deploy 8,500 home guards, 15,000 civil defence volunteers for COVID management

Intramural spread of COVID-19 is the most difficult to control, says Ambarish Satwik

COVID-19 crisis in Madhya Pradesh | Kamal Nath says it’s ‘criminal negligence’

China pledges support to India amid COVID-19 surge

CM directs DCs to ensure supply of oxygen to hospitals

COVID-19 | Congress MP Rajiv Satav on ventilator support

Naveen Patnaik seeks waiver of ₹4,561 crore charged for deployment of Central forces in Odisha

Army opening up its hospitals for civilians: Gen. Manoj Naravane informs PM Modi

U.N. agencies procuring 7,000 oxygen concentrators, COVID-19 testing machines, PPEs for India: U.N. spokesperson

Attend all patients reaching COVID-19 hospitals: Gujarat High Court to government

What were you doing for last 14 months without a plan to fight COVID-19 second wave, Madras HC asks Centre

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 29, 2021 4:59:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-focusing-on-procuring-oxygen-related-equipment-to-deal-with-covid-fs-shringla/article34440584.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY