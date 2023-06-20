HamberMenu
India records 36 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest since March 2020

According to Union Health Ministry data, the national Covid-19 recovery rate is 98.81%

June 20, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A healthcare worker shows the collected swab samples for Covid-19 test amid rising cases of coronavirus

A healthcare worker shows the collected swab samples for Covid-19 test amid rising cases of coronavirus | Photo Credit: PTI

India witnessed a single-day rise of 36 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest since March 2020, while the active caseload declined to 1,844, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The number of fatalities currently stands at 5,31,897 (5.31 lakh), the data, updated at 8 am on June 20, showed.

The total number of Covid cases currently stands at 4,49,93,579 (4.49 crore).

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, according to the Ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 4,44,59,838 (4.44 crore) while the case fatality rate is at 1.18%.

According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive.

