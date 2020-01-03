National

India condemns vandalism at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Reports suggested that a mob at Nankana Sahib pelted stones at Sikh pilgrims.

India strongly condemned vandalism at the revered Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan and called upon the neighbouring country to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of the Sikh community there. The External Affairs Ministry said members of the minority Sikh community in Pakistan have been subjected to acts of violence at the holy city of Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji.

“India strongly condemns these wanton acts of destruction and desecration of the holy place,” the MEA said in a statement. “We call upon the Government of Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure safety, security, and welfare of the members of the Sikh community,” the MEA added.

“Strong action must be taken against the miscreants who indulged in desecration of the holy Gurdwara and attacked members of the minority Sikh community,” it said.

Amarinder’s appeal to Imran

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has appealed to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure that the devotees stranded at the gurdwara are rescued from a mob. “Appeal to @ImranKhanPTI to immediately intervene that the devotees stranded in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib are rescued and the historic gurdwara is saved from the angry mob surrounding it,” the CM tweeted.

Reports suggested that hundreds of angry residents at Nankana Sahib pelted stones at Sikh pilgrims on January 3.

