National

India, China troops face-offs not co-related: Army Chief

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane. File

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

“Indian border troops have always been upholding peace and tranquillity along the border areas."

The recent incidents of face-off between the troops of India and China in Eastern Ladakh and North Sikkim last week were neither “co-related” nor have have any connection with other global or local activities, Army Chief Gen Manoj Naravane said in a statement on Thursday.

“Indian border troops have always been upholding peace and tranquillity along the border areas. I can say with confidence that development of infrastructure capabilities along our northern borders is on track,” he said. “It is reiterated that both these incidents are neither co-related nor do they have any connection with other global or local activities.”

Aggressive behaviour by both sides during the two incidents resulted in minor injuries to troops, after which both sides disengaged after dialogue and interaction at the local level. “Temporary and short duration face-offs between border guarding troops do occur along the Line of Actual Control [LAC] due to the differing perceptions of the alignment of boundaries which are not resolved,” he said.

All such incidents were managed by established mechanisms wherein local formations from both sides “resolve issues mutually” as per established protocols and the “strategic guidelines” given by the Prime Minister after the Wuhan and Mamallapuram summits, he pointed out.

“Our force posture will not suffer due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gen Naravane noted. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was working even during the pandemic to connect far-flung areas to connect civilians in in those locations.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 3:23:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-china-troops-face-offs-not-co-related-army-chief/article31581304.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY