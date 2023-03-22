India-China border issue cannot be solved with third party involvement: envoy

March 22, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST

Involvement of third parties in India-China relation may not be helpful for solving the border dispute between the two sides, said the Chargé d’affaires ad interim in New Delhi Ma Jia on Wednesday.

Addressing a media briefing, the diplomat said that neither China nor India desires conflict over the issue and that a continuous dialogue is the only way ahead. The Chinese envoy also informed that China is not against regional groupings that are helpful for economic growth of the countries.

“We just oppose those regional groupings that are composed for the purpose of geopolitical intentions for the containment of China,” said the envoy, responding to a query on the evolving ties between India and other Quad countries on the security front.

“The border issue between India and China is a bilateral issue. We think our two countries have the wisdom to resolve this issue and we can properly handle that. We do not invite any other (country), especially from other regions to interfere in this bilateral dispute. Every time we see, outside interference it is actually on the contrary. It will not help the two sides to solve the problems,” said Ma Jia responding to a question from The Hindu on intelligence cooperation between India and the United States that reportedly had helped India avert a military stand off with China last year in the eastern sector in Tawang.

President Xi Jinping is expected to visit New Delhi in the coming months to participate in the summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the G20, though the envoy refused to confirm his presence in the events. She however did not rule out high level meetings and in response to a question on possibilities of an “informal summit” between the leaders of India and China, responded saying, “It requires some kind of atmosphere — the readiness from two sides. It depends on lot of factors. Let us look forward to that.”

The situation at Line of Actual Control (LAC) has been a cause for concern since the Galwan conflict of June 2020 when at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh. The two sides have since held seventeen rounds of talks and subsequently the Chinese side withdrew from Patrolling Point (PP) 15 in Gogra-Hot Springs region of eastern Ladakh last September, but these moves have not normalised relations till now.

Earlier this week, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar had described the situation in India-China Himalayan frontier as “fragile”. The Chargé d’Affaires however said that involvement of third countries in the bilateral border dispute will produce a negative outcome. She however refused to respond if the intelligence sharing between the US and India was a clear sign of close military ties between the two sides especially in the context of the Quad. Ms Ma mentioned that China is not opposed to “regional and international cooperation if it is in the interest of the people and the country”.