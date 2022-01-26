India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day

1/10

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel (known as Himveers) celebrate the 73rd Republic Day at 15000 feet in -35 degree celsius temperature, at the icy Ladakh borders, Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Photo: PTI

Ministry of Education and Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship tableau passes the Rajpath, during the Republic Day Parade 2022 in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

People participate in a vintage car and bike rally on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, in Mumbai, Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Photo: PTI

Children hold national flags as they celebrate 73rd Republic Day in Mumbai. Photo: PTI

Camel mounted BSF contingent march past the Rajpath, during the Republic Day Parade 2022 in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters flypast during the Republic Day Parade 2022 in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Veerangana Unit of Assam police takes part during the Republic day parade in Guwahati. Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

A float portraying the freedom fighters at the 73rd Republic day parade held in Chennai. Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

Mumbai police officials take part in Republic Day Parade at Shivaji Park. Photo: Emmanual Yogini