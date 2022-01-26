National

India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day

1/10

The national flag was unfurled on 73rd Republic Day at Rajpath followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute on Wednesday.

According to the tradition, the 21-gun salute was presented by the ceremonial battery of 871 field regiment.

The ceremonial battery was commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Jitender Singh Mehta.

Other Slideshows

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel (known as Himveers) celebrate the 73rd Republic Day at 15000 feet in -35 degree celsius temperature, at the icy Ladakh borders, Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day

A child watches fireworks at Alexandra Garden during New Year's Eve celebrations even as Australia's most populous state reported a 73% surge in new Covid-19 cases on Friday, an unwelcome spike that is casting a cloud on New Year festivities as authorities urge residents to still party on.

New Year celebrations begin around the world

Artist Vishnu Madhav a.k.a Pencilashan has a thematic calendar called ‘Priyapetta Super Villains in Malayalam Cinema’, which starts with caricatures of Mammootty’s Bhaskara Patelar (Vidheyan) and Mohanlal’s Narendran (Manjil Virinja Pookal)

Calendars get a facelift thanks to young designers from different walks of life

Farmers celebrate as they prepare to leave after a decision to withdraw farmers' movement was taken in the wake of the government accepting all their demands

A journey back home for farmers

A crowd of onlookers, police and media personnel congregated outside the Shrinagesh Barracks in Wellington, Coonoor, on Thursday.

In Pictures | Gen. Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: Melancholy moments in Coonoor

1. Tamil movie ‘Jai Bhim’, directed by T. J. Gnanavel, is produced by Jyothika and Suriya. Based on true events from a 1993 court case, the legal drama film follows Justice K Chandru (Suriya) who advocates for a couple from the Irular tribe.

‘Jai Bhim’ to ‘Vakeel Saab’: The 10 most searched-for South Indian films in 2021

Related Topics
Republic Day
Related Articles
TRENDING TODAY