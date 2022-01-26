India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel (known as Himveers) celebrate the 73rd Republic Day at 15000 feet in -35 degree celsius temperature, at the icy Ladakh borders, Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
Photo: PTI
Ministry of Education and Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship tableau passes the Rajpath, during the Republic Day Parade 2022 in New Delhi.
Photo: PTI
People participate in a vintage car and bike rally on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, in Mumbai, Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
Photo: PTI
Children hold national flags as they celebrate 73rd Republic Day in Mumbai.
Photo: PTI
Camel mounted BSF contingent march past the Rajpath, during the Republic Day Parade 2022 in New Delhi.
Photo: PTI
Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters flypast during the Republic Day Parade 2022 in New Delhi.
Photo: PTI
Veerangana Unit of Assam police takes part during the Republic day parade in Guwahati.
Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar
A float portraying the freedom fighters at the 73rd Republic day parade held in Chennai.
Photo: S.R. Raghunathan
Mumbai police officials take part in Republic Day Parade at Shivaji Park.
Photo: Emmanual Yogini
Dozens of drones display "75th Anniversary of Indian Independence' on the eve of Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
Photo: AP