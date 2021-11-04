National

India celebrates Deepavali amid COVID-19 curbs, restrictions on firecrackers

Buildings were decorated with earthen lamps and colourful lights while people, dressed in their finest, exchanged gifts on Deepavali, which was celebrated across India amid COVID-19 curbs and restrictions on firecrackers in some States. People visiting temples maintained social distancing while many took the virtual route to convey their greetings although active COVID-19 cases in India declined to the lowest number in 253 days.

In the national capital, skies hung heavy with smoke and its air quality inched towards the 'severe' category on Deepavali night as people burst firecrackers in a blatant disregard to the government's ban against it. Experts predicted that Delhi's air quality may plunge to the 'severe' category by midnight.

Deepavali was celebrated across India on November 4, 2021 amid COVID-19 curbs and restrictions on firecrackers in some States.

