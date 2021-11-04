India celebrates Deepavali amid COVID-19 curbs, restrictions on firecrackers

1/9

Deepavali was celebrated across India on November 4, 2021 amid COVID-19 curbs and restrictions on firecrackers in some States. Photo: The Hindu

Despite a ban, many managed to buy and burst firecrackers in Delhi during Deepavali on November 4, 2021. Photo: V.V. Krishnan

Smog hangs over a road in Chennai during Deepavali celebrations on November 4, 2021. Photo: Karunakaran M

Residents celebrate in Kolkata on November 4, 2021. Amid the restrictions put in place by courts on the bursting of firecrackers, Kali Puja celebrations in West Bengal began early in the day with many people thronging temples with the queues getting longer as the day progressed. Photo: REUTERS

Firecrackers explode in the sky at Marine Drive in Mumbai on November 4, 2021. Photo: PTI

Stock brokers along with their family members react during the Muhurat Trading session at the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai on November 4, 2021. Photo: PTI

Devotees watch fireworks at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on November 4, 2021. Bandi Chhor Divas, which coincides with Deepavali, was also celebrated in Punjab. Photo: PTI

Pakistani Rangers Lt. Col. Aamir gives a box of sweets to Border Security Force officiating Commandant Anant on the occasion of Deepavali at the India-Pakistan Attari-Wagah border on November 4, 2021. Photo: PTI