INDIA bloc will unitedly fight against injustice across country: Rahul Gandhi

January 25, 2024 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - Cooch Behar (West Bengal)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed confidence in the unity of the opposition INDIA bloc in combating injustice nationwide, a day after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's decision to go solo in the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Mr. Gandhi, entered West Bengal from Assam through Bakshirhat in Cooch Behar district.

State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury extended a warm welcome to Mr. Gandhi upon his arrival.

Addressing reporters in Cooch Behar, Mr. Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS of spreading hatred and violence across the country.

He said, "The word 'Nyay' (justice) has been attached to the yatra because injustice is prevailing across the country. The INDIA bloc will fight against injustice across the country." Mr. Gandhi's remark exuding confidence in the INDIA bloc came a day after Mamata Banerjee's decision to go solo in the Parliamentary elections in West Bengal caused ripples in the opposition bloc.

Ms. Banerjee's sudden comments forced the Congress to adopt a conciliatory approach with party spokesperson Jairam Ramesh asserting that the opposition bloc INDIA "cannot be imagined without Mamata Banerjee."

The CPI(M) and Left parties, allies of the Congress within the state and the INDIA bloc at the national level, are expected to join the march.

However, the TMC has chosen to abstain, citing a lack of information about the yatra.

The Bengal leg of the yatra covers 523 km across six districts and six Lok Sabha constituencies — Darjeeling, Raigunj, North and South Malda, and two in Murshidabad — spanning five days. This is Mr. Gandhi's first visit to the state since the April-May 2021 assembly polls.

Commencing on January 14 in Manipur, the yatra is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states before concluding in Mumbai on March 20.