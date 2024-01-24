GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | Mamata rules out alliance with Congress in West Bengal 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Congress has rejected the proposals sent by her party

January 24, 2024 01:40 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File | Photo Credit: PTI

 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on January 24 ruled out any alliance with the Congress party in the State for the upcoming elections.

“I had no discussions with the Congress party or anyone else. We had given a proposal which they refuted. Since then our party has decided that we will fight alone in West Bengal,” Ms. Banerjee told media persons.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson also expressed her displeasure that the Congress party has not informed her that its Bharat Nyay Yatra will enter the State.

“Even as a matter of courtesy they didn’t tell that they are coming in my State. I am part of INDIA alliance,” she said.

The Congress party’s yatra is scheduled to enter West Bengal in next few days.

Ms. Banerjee said that as a secular party, she will decide her next course after elections.

The remarks by the Chief Minister come a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that his party is in talks with Trinamool Congress over seat sharing in West Bengal. Mr. Gandhi has said that he has good relations with the Trinamool chairperson.

Over the past few weeks leaders of the Congress and the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal have been targeting each other. While the Trinamool Congress has accused the Congress of unrealistic bargaining the Congress party has said that the TMC needs the Congress party more in the elections.

The Trinamool Congress leadership has offered two seats to the Congress in the State while Congress State leadership were insisting on six. The Congress has two MPs from the State elected from Baharampur and Malda Dakshin. West Bengal sends 42 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

