INDIA bloc leaders hold virtual meeting, focus on seat-sharing agenda

The bloc leaders are likely to discuss the name of the convener for the alliance

January 13, 2024 01:47 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - New Delhi

ANI
Members of the INDIA Opposition bloc attend a virtual meeting on January 13, 2024

Members of the INDIA Opposition bloc attend a virtual meeting on January 13, 2024

A virtual meeting of Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders began on January 13 to review seat-sharing agenda, participation in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and other matters related to the alliance.

The bloc leaders are also likely to discuss the name of the convener for the alliance.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar attended the meeting of INDIA bloc leaders via video conferencing in Mumbai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin and party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi attended the meeting via video conferencing in Chennai.

Earlier, a meeting of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party leaders was held on Friday evening regarding seat sharing.

The meeting lasted for about two hours at Mukul Wasnik’s house, and the leaders of both parties described the meeting as a positive move, as per sources.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday informed that the meeting will also discuss the participation of the alliance parties in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is set to begin on January 14 in Manipur.

“INDIA party leaders will be meeting over Zoom tomorrow, January 13th, 2024. They will review various issues like seat-sharing talks that have begun, participation in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that will begin from Thoubal near Imphal, the day after tomorrow, and other important matters. Badlega Bharat Jeetega INDIA!,” Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

