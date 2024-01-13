Strong AAP-Congress chemistry; talks to continue: Khurshid

January 13, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - NEW DELHI

After the second meeting between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday over seat sharing for the Lok Sabha election, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said the “chemistry between the parties has become strong”, but it will take more time for them to reach an understanding.

“It will take many more hours. We will keep talking till we finally reach a stage where we all agree and take it to our leaders. Things are going forward. We all are satisfied,” Mr. Khurshid, flanked by AAP leaders Raghav Chadha, Atishi, Sandeep Pathak, and Saurabh Bharadwaj, told mediapersons.

On Tuesday, senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said that the party wanted an alliance with the Congress in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Goa, and Gujarat and that they had shared a proposal regarding it with the Congress in their first, two-hour-long, meeting on January 8.

When asked whether the parties discussed a possible alliance in Punjab, the senior Congress said, “Wherever the INDIA alliance is present, we could be talking about it. When we talk, we talk about every place.”

Both parties are part of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), a group of 28 Opposition parties founded to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

‘No live commentary’

Responding to a query, Mr. Chadha said the alliance talks were going well, but a “ball-by-ball commentary” could not be done on it.

Mr. Khurshid also said that they were constantly in touch with the Trinamool Congress and that there was no rift between the two parties.