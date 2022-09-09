India

India bans export of broken rice

The Centre has banned the export of broken rice with an aim to increase domestic availability.

The Centre has banned the export of broken rice with an aim to increase domestic availability. | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

After imposing 20 per cent export duty on non-basmati rice, the Centre has banned the export of broken rice with an aim to increase domestic availability, according to a government notification.

"Export Policy of broken rice ...is amended from ‘Free’ to ‘Prohibited’," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification dated September 8, 2022.

The notification comes into effect from September 9, 2022.

Also Read
Data | GM rice controversy likely to have minimal impact on India's exports

Provisions under the Foreign Trade Policy 2015-2020 regarding the transitional arrangement shall not be applicable to this notification, it added.

The government on Thursday imposed a 20 per cent export duty on non-basmati rice except for parboiled rice to boost domestic supplies amid a fall in area under the paddy crop in the current Kharif season.

According to a notification by the revenue department, an export duty of 20 per cent has been imposed on 'rice in husk (paddy or rough)' and 'husked (brown) rice'.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
exports
food
trade policy
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 9, 2022 10:45:55 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-bans-export-of-broken-rice/article65869447.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY