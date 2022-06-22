India, Australia look to expand defence industrial cooperation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had a bilateral meeting with the visiting Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after inspecting a Guard of Honour at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy

India and Australia on Wednesday agreed to explore means to grow connections and opportunities between the defence industrial bases of the two countries as well as to increase the resilience of supply chains and deliver capabilities to their respective defence forces. This was agreed during the bilateral meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the visiting Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles.

India is also set to participate in Australia’s Indo-Pacific Endeavour exercise in October 2022.

“Both Ministers committed to give a fillip to the India-Australia Joint Working Group (JWG) on Defence Research and Materiel Cooperation, which will meet in Australia later this year. The Ministers discussed further opportunities for industrial cooperation between India and Australia to increase the resilience of supply chains and deliver capabilities to their respective defence forces,” a Defence Ministry statement said. The JWG is a crucial mechanism for boosting ties between defence industries.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a significant increase in defence cooperation between the two countries, a point noted by the Ministers. They also reviewed the defence and security pillars of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to its implementation based on “mutual trust and understanding, common interests and shared values, of democracy and rule of law”.

‘Diversity, frequency of defence exercises growing’

“They welcomed the growing diversity and frequency of defence exercises and exchanges between the two countries and undertook to build upon operational engagements through the India-Australia Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement,” the statement said.

The Ministers welcomed the plan to commence the General Rawat Young Officer Exchange Programme in the latter half of 2022, which was announced during the virtual summit meeting between the Prime Ministers of the two countries on March 21, 2022.

The Ministers reviewed strategic challenges and the regional security situation and reaffirmed their shared objective of an open, free, inclusive, prosperous and rules-based Indo Pacific region.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Marles visited the National War Memorial and paid homage to the war heroes by laying a wreath at the monument and was later accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

Mr. Marles is on an India visit from June 20 to 23. On Tuesday, he visited Goa which included a tour of Goa Shipyard Limited and a display of India’s growing prowess in indigenous drone development and autonomous vehicle technology, the statement added.