India asks Pakistan Army to take back bodies of BAT squad

The Indian Army had asked the Pakistan Army to take back the bodies of their Border Action Team (BAT) squad lying in Indian territory, Army sources said on Sunday.

“Pakistan Army has been offered to approach with white flag and take over the bodies for last rites. Pakistan Army is yet to respond,” an Army source said. The bodies are lying in the open, he added.

The Army said on Saturday that an attempted BAT action on one of the forward posts in Keran sector in Jammu and Kashmir was foiled, and in the ensuing operations, about five to seven Pakistan soldiers or terrorists were killed. There was also heavy firing, including artillery, during the time to cover for the attempted BAT action, sources added.

Army sources added that in the last 36 hours several attempts were made by Pakistan to disturb peace in the Kashmir Valley and targeting the Amarnath Yatra.