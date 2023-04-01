HamberMenu
India and Malaysia announce trade in Indian Rupees

The announcement came in the backdrop of ongoing official efforts to Safeguard Indian trade from the impact of Ukraine crisis.

April 01, 2023 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Kallol Bhattacherjee
Kallol Bhattacherjee
India and Malaysia have agreed to settle trade in the Indian rupees, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on on April 1, 2023. 

The announcement came in the backdrop of ongoing official efforts to Safeguard Indian trade from the impact of Ukraine crisis. The shift away from The US dollar which has been the dominant reserve currency for international trade so far has an added significance as it indicates India is willing to take concrete steps towards ddollarization of its international trade.

“Trade between India and Malaysia can now be settled in Indian Rupee (INR) in addition to the current modes of settlement in other currencies. This follows the decision by the Reserve Bank of India in July 2022 to allow settlement of international trade in Indian Rupee (INR). This initiative by RBI is aimed at facilitating the growth of global trade and to support the interests of global trading community in Indian rupees, “ the Ministry of external affairs announced. 

Trading in U.S. dollar has become difficult especially after the Russian economy was sanctioned by the western powers following president Putin’s launch of so called “special military operation” against Ukraine on February 24 2022. As a fallout off the sanctions and war making payments to Russia in U.S. dollars became increasingly difficult which in turn triggered search for solutions in national currencies and de-dollarisation worldwide.

“India International Bank of Malaysia (IIBM), based in Kuala Lumpur, has operationalised this mechanism by opening a Special Rupee Vostro Account through its Corresponding Bank in India i.e. Union Bank of India,” the official announcement stated.

