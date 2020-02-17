National

India among countries whose actions compliant with Paris Agreement goal: PM

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the 14th Conference of Parties COP 14 United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification in Greater Noida, Sep 09, 2019

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the 14th Conference of Parties COP 14 United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification in Greater Noida, Sep 09, 2019   | Photo Credit: PTI

India is one of the few countries whose actions are compliant with the Paris Agreement goal of keeping rise in temperature to below two degree Celsius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

Addressing COP13 delegates in Gandhinagar via video conferencing from Delhi, Mr. Modi said India has been championing climate action based on values of conservation, sustainable lifestyle and green development model.

He also said that India is working to conserve migratory birds.

“India has prepared a national action plan to conserve migratory birds along the Central Asia flyway,” he said. “We are ensuring that development happens without harming the environment.”

