HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

INDIA bloc Mumbai meeting live updates | Logo unveiling, roadmap for 2024 polls on agenda

During the conclave, discussion on formulating a common minimum programme and forming a coordination committee of the principal Opposition parties is also likely.

September 01, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 10:25 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and others attend the third meeting of the Opposition bloc, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), in Mumbai on August 31.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and others attend the third meeting of the Opposition bloc, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), in Mumbai on August 31. | Photo Credit: ANI

Top leaders of the Opposition bloc INDIA are expected to give shape to their poll plans for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on September 1 as they gear up to take on the NDA amid expectations of an early election.

The leaders, who have gathered in Mumbai from across the country, will deliberate on their strategy and move forward on specific issues like setting up a coordination committee and form sub groups to work on their common agenda, media strategy, joint actions and programmes.

Today is the second round of formal talks between them after which they will come out with a joint statement and will announce the coordination panel besides some sub panels to give proper shape to their poll plans.

Ahead of the meeting, the Opposition bloc’s logo is expected to be unveiled, while after the deliberations get over, a press conference will be held in the afternoon to give information about what decisions were taken during the conclave.

(With inputs from PTI)

  • September 01, 2023 10:04
    Forming coordination committee on meeting agenda

    The Opposition leaders would discuss the agenda during the formal meeting on September 1 which will begin at 11 a.m., after which they would address a press conference jointly.

    It was decided that a coordination committee will be formed after discussions, along with at least four sub-groups which include one to plan the joint agenda of the alliance, another on preparing the action plan and handling social media, and one on research and data analysis to take on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

  • September 01, 2023 09:38
    Opposition bloc to unveil logo

    Ahead of the meeting, the Opposition bloc’s logo is expected to be unveiled, while after the deliberations get over, a press conference will be held in the afternoon to give information about what decisions were taken during the conclave.

  • September 01, 2023 09:37
    Agenda for Oppn. meet today

    Unveiling of the INDIA bloc’s logo, charting out a roadmap and evolving a structure for cooperation among the alliance partners to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be on the agenda of the meeting of the Opposition parties to be held in Mumbai on September 1.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / national politics / state politics / Indian National Congress / Nationalist Congress Party / All India Trinamool Congress / Communist Party of India (Marxist) / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.