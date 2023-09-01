INDIA bloc Mumbai meeting live updates | Logo unveiling, roadmap for 2024 polls on agenda

The Opposition leaders would discuss the agenda during the formal meeting on September 1 which will begin at 11 a.m., after which they would address a press conference jointly.
It was decided that a coordination committee will be formed after discussions, along with at least four sub-groups which include one to plan the joint agenda of the alliance, another on preparing the action plan and handling social media, and one on research and data analysis to take on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
