INDIA bloc Mumbai meeting live updates | Logo unveiling, roadmap for 2024 polls on agenda

During the conclave, discussion on formulating a common minimum programme and forming a coordination committee of the principal Opposition parties is also likely.

September 01, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 10:25 am IST

Top leaders of the Opposition bloc INDIA are expected to give shape to their poll plans for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on September 1 as they gear up to take on the NDA amid expectations of an early election.

The leaders, who have gathered in Mumbai from across the country, will deliberate on their strategy and move forward on specific issues like setting up a coordination committee and form sub groups to work on their common agenda, media strategy, joint actions and programmes.

Today is the second round of formal talks between them after which they will come out with a joint statement and will announce the coordination panel besides some sub panels to give proper shape to their poll plans.

Ahead of the meeting, the Opposition bloc’s logo is expected to be unveiled, while after the deliberations get over, a press conference will be held in the afternoon to give information about what decisions were taken during the conclave.

(With inputs from PTI)