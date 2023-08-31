 Kejriwal not in race for PM’s post: Atishi

August 31, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Minister Atishi on Wednesday said Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal is not in the race for the Prime Minister’s post, hours after party chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar batted for him as the INDIA bloc’s PM candidate.

Later, party leader and Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai told mediapersons that every AAP member wants to see Mr. Kejriwal as the Prime Minister. He, however, added that the “decision on it would only be finalised by all members of the INDIA bloc and we will go accordingly”.

Both party leaders’ remarks came just a day before leaders of the 26-member INDIA bloc are scheduled to meet in Mumbai.

Ms. Kakkar told a news agency that as an AAP spokesperson, she would propose Mr. Kejriwal’s name as the Opposition alliance’s candidate for the prime ministership. “He has given a model that benefits people. I would like it to happen, but the decision is not in my hands,” she said.

As soon as Ms. Kakkar made the comment, Ms. Atishi and party leader Sanjay Singh rushed to clarify that Mr. Kejriwal does not have aspirations for the PM’s post. “I am making it official that Arvind Kejriwal is not in the race to become the Prime Minister,” Ms. Atishi said.

‘Views personal’

The Delhi Minister said Ms. Kakkar had expressed her personal views in the interview. “AAP is not in this alliance to make someone a Prime Minister or any Minister. AAP has joined the INDIA bloc to save the Constitution, democracy, and the country,” Ms. Atishi said. Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh backed her statement, saying, “Mr. Kejriwal’s objective of joining the INDIA bloc was not to become the PM but to save the country.”