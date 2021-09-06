National

India administering 1.25 Cr Covid vaccines daily: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is administering 1.25 crore Covid vaccines daily which is higher than the population of several countries   | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 6 said India is administering 1.25 crore Covid vaccines daily which is higher than the population of several countries.

Mr. Modi said Himachal Pradesh has become a champion by being the first State to administer the first dose of Covid vaccine to all eligible people despite logistic difficulties.

Sikkim and Dadra and Nagar Haveli too have achieved this target, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Modi interacted with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the Covid vaccination programme in the State through video conference.

Interacting with Dr. Rahul, posted at the Dodra Kwar Civil Hospital in Shimla district, Mr. Modi said 10% of the expenditure can be saved if all 11 shots in a single vial are used while administering Covid vaccines.


