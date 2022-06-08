India acted under pressure from the Gulf governments: Awami League leader on Prophet controversy

Khandakar Golam Maula Nakshbandi of Bangladesh Awami League said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has zero tolerance for religious extremists and has acted quickly in the recent past

People erect the national flag of India before the start of a protest demanding the arrest of BJP member Nupur Sharma, in Kolkata on June 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Government of India was prompted to take action on the BJP leaders who made derogatory remarks against the Prophet because of pressure from the Gulf countries, said a leading member of the ruling party of Bangladesh.

Interacting with a delegation of journalists in Dhaka, Khandakar Golam Maula Nakshbandi of Bangladesh Awami League said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has zero tolerance for religious extremists and has acted quickly in the recent past to ensure communal harmony.

"Indian government waited for several days and did not take any action against those who made the derogatory comments about the holy Prophet. It was only after, the Gulf countries began to condemn the statements that they were prompted to take action and remove those spokespersons who were responsible for the comments," said Mr Nakshbandi who is a member of the Advistory Committee of Bangladesh Awami League.

Mr Nakshbandi, a prominent commentator of the Hasina government claimed that Bangladesh acts promptly on cases where religious sensitivities are involved. "Last year, when we had communal violence in Comilla, our Government acted immediately and arrested the culprits. The damage was controlled," said Mr Nakshbandi who hinted that the communal situations in India and Bangladesh are interlinked and violent elements in Bangladesh may try to take advantage if quick remedial measures are not taken in urgent cases.

He said, the Government of Bangladesh is studying the stream of global reactions that have been pouring in regarding the comments that were made during a televised programme and subsequently on social media, adding, "We have discussed it among ourselves and the Religion Minister will hold a round of discussion with us before we issue our official statement on this matter."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government has been targeted by the extremist groups like Ansarul Bangla Team and the al-Qaeda. Her government strengthened the security apparatus in the backdrop of the Holey Artisan Bakery killings by the Islamic State elements in July 2016. Mr Nakshbandi and another activist Mufti Faizullah made the case that both India and Bangladesh are complex multi-religious societies that should foster communal harmony and inter-faith dialogue.