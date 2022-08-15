Independence Day live | PM Modi addresses nation on 76th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 greeted people on the country’s 76th Independence Day. Mr. Modi is scheduled to hoist the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and address the nation for the ninth consecutive time later in the day

Tri-Services band performs during the 76th Independence Day function at the Red Fort, in New Delhi, on Aug 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 greeted people on the country’s 76th Independence Day. Mr. Modi is scheduled to hoist the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and address the nation for the ninth consecutive time later in the day

The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, with the government launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebration.

The Independence Day celebration comes at a time when India, like most countries, is seen to be coming out of the grim shadows of COVID-19, which crippled normal life and marred economic activities after its outbreak in 2020.

The government had launched a host of programmes, including Har Ghar Tiranga, in the run-up to the 75th anniversary of the independence.

Here are the latest updates:

PM Modi, in his speech, says the country marked Partition Horrors Day on August 14, with a heavy heart remembering all those who suffered for their love of the country and the courage they showed in starting anew in free India.

“Our journey of 75 years is marked with many ups and downs and in the midst of this, our countrymen have clocked great achievements, remained indefatigable.

When we were in the last stages of the freedom struggle many apprehensions were expressed that India would destroy itself, but we were determined to prove naysayers wrong,” he says.

He says our diversity which was seen as a disadvantage is an ever-flowing strength.

7:42 am

Mr. Modi pays homage to freedom fighters

“We are grateful to Bapu, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Veer Savarkar who sacrificed everything for duty.

We are also grateful to Mangal Pandey, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashafaqullah, and Ram Prasad Bismil who shook the foundations of foreign rule.

We are grateful to Rani Lakshmi bai, Rani Gaindinlu and other women who demonstrated what Nari Shakti was about,” he says.

“We bow to those who fought for freedom and laid the foundations of our independent country- Rajendra Prasad, Jawaharlal Nehru, JP, Lohia and Nanaji Deshmukh. We shouldn’t forget to honour our Adivasi brothers and sisters who toiled for freedom - Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Siddho- Kanu

“Our freedom struggle took many forms, and a form was where - Sri Narayan Guru, Aurobindo, and others raised consciousness of society,” he adds.

7:39 am

PM Modi addresses nation on 76th Independence Day

PM Modi hoists tricolour at Red Fort on 76th Independence Day. After hoisting the flag, he begins his speech.

“Not just in every corner of India but in every corner of the world, Indians and those who love India are flying the national tricolour with love, and respect,” he says. Today’s Independence Day is historic and a new resolve and strength to take steps forward, he adds.

“In the war for Independence, there was never a time when Indians did not struggle against slavery, and sacrifice their all,” he says.

Today we pay homage to all those who struggled for freedom and have forever left us in their debt

It is also a time to resolve anew to continue their work