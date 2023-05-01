Inaugural ASEAN-India maritime exercise in South China Sea from May 2-8

May 01, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - NEW DELHI

In a further step, in the expanding India-ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations) military cooperation, the maiden ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise (AIME) is set to begin on May 2 with war games in South China Sea. Navy Chief Adm. R. Hari Kumar is in Singapore for the exercise as well as to take part in the International Maritime Defence Exhibition (IMDEX-23) and International Maritime Security Conference (IMSC) being hosted by Singapore.

In separate developments, the Defence Minister arrived in Maldives on a three-day visit while Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari embarked on a four-day visit to Sri Lanka.

Indian Naval Ships Satpura and Delhi with Rear Admiral Gurcharan Singh, the Flag Officer Commanding-Eastern Fleet “... arrived at Singapore on May 1 to participate in the inaugural AIME-2023” scheduled from May 2-8, the Navy said in a statement. “AIME-2023 will provide an opportunity for Indian Navy and ASEAN navies to work together closely and conduct seamless operations in the maritime domain,” it added.

The ‘Harbour Phase’ of the exercise is scheduled to be held at Changi Naval Base from May 2-4 and ‘Sea Phase’ from May 7-8 in the South China Sea, the Navy said. The ships, during their port call at Singapore, will also participate in IMDEX-23 and IMSC, it added.

The inaugural edition of the naval and maritime defence event IMDEX was held in 1997 and has since been expanding year on year. There are about 50 delegations this year, it has been learnt.

Established in 2009, the IMSC is co-organised by Singapore Navy and S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS). The conference brings together navy chiefs, coast guard director-generals, policy makers, strategic thinkers and maritime stakeholders to exchange ideas and discuss ways to enhance and foster mutual security in our maritime commons, the IMSC website states.

Maldives visit

Mr. Singh reached Male on Monday afternoon on a three-day visit, the first by an Indian Defence Minister to Maldives in 11 years, according to the Indian High Commission. “Our meeting in Male today was very good. We exchanged views on multiple subjects including further boosting the defence partnership between India and Maldives,” Mr. Singh said after a meeting with his counterpart Mariya Didi.

The entire gamut of defence relations between the two countries will be reviewed during the deliberations. The Minister will also call on Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

In tune with India’s commitment to capacity building of friendly countries and partners in the region, Mr. Singh will gift one Fast Patrol Vessel ship and a Landing Craft to the Maldives National Defence Forces, the Defence Ministry said. “During his stay, he will also visit the ongoing project sites in the country and interact with the Indian diaspora.”

India and the Maldives are working closely to effectively address shared challenges, including maritime security, terrorism, radicalisation, piracy, trafficking, organised crime and natural disasters, the Ministry added.